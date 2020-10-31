Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Global

Saudi man drives car into Masjid-e-Haram’s exterior door

No one was hurt, driver arrested

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Saudi man drives car into Masjid-e-Haram’s exterior door

Photo: AFP

A Saudi man drove his car into the exterior door of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, also known as Masjid-e-Haram on Friday night.

He crashed through two sets of barricades before hitting the exterior door of the mosque.

According to Saudi media reports, there were no casualties in the accident.

The police have arrested the driver and started investigations.

According to the Middle East Eye, the car crashed into Door 89 of the Grand Mosque. Saudi Arabia’s state-run channel Saudi Qur’an broadcast live video from inside the mosque during and after the incident.

Videos of the incident have also been posted on social media.

