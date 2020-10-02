Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia makes coronavirus tests mandatory for incoming travelers

Posted: Oct 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The government of Saudi Arabia, under its new coronavirus travel guidelines, has made COVID-19 tests compulsory for travelers landing in the Kingdom.

The new guidelines were released in a notification by the Saudi aviation authority.

According to it, foreign travelers will have to get coronavrius tests conducted from a known laboratory three days before their flights. Passengers will only be allowed inside the country after they show their negative test results.

The notification added that tests aren’t compulsory for children of and under eight years.

Coronavirus Saudi Arabia
 





 

 
 

 
