Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in

Photo: AFP

Kuwait’s new crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, took his oath of office before parliament on Thursday, after being nominated by his half-brother, the new emir.

Sheikh Meshal, 80, a long-serving top security official, was unanimously approved by the National Assembly. 

He swore to “defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people” and to safeguard the country’s independence and integrity.

Kuwait’s new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was appointed on September 30 after his own half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died at the age of 91 while being treated in hospital in the US.

Sheikh Meshal, 80, has been deputy chief of the Kuwait National Guard since 2004, largely staying out of the political scene and away from disputes within the royal family. 

His appointment, rather than the selection of a next-generation candidate, is seen as a conservative choice that provides much-needed continuity.

“It’s also a conservative selection in terms of ruling family politics. It avoids choosing among public rivals,” Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said in a tweet.

“It avoids the transition to the next generation.”

In recent years, the ruling family has been exposing its differences, with lurid accusations of corruption and political conspiracies flying between some of its members. 

Unlike other oil-rich Gulf states, Kuwait has a lively political life with an elected parliament that enjoys wide legislative powers, and political disputes are often fought out in the open.

The succession comes at a time when the country is facing some key issues, including whether to establish ties with Israel and how to respond to a slump in oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
kuwait
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Egypt unveils coffins buried 2,500 years ago
Egypt unveils coffins buried 2,500 years ago
Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled
Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled
Trump hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, campaign grounded
Trump hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, campaign grounded
Trump leaves hospital for White House -- removes mask immediately
Trump leaves hospital for White House — removes mask immediately
Muslims perform umrah in Makkah after seven months
Muslims perform umrah in Makkah after seven months
Saudi Arabia makes coronavirus tests mandatory for incoming travelers
Saudi Arabia makes coronavirus tests mandatory for incoming travelers
Canada to ban single-use plastics like bags, straws by 2021...
Canada to ban single-use plastics like bags, straws by 2021 end
Kuwait's new crown prince sworn in
Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah after seven months
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah after seven months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.