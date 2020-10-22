Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder

Photo: Online

The fiancee of journalist Jamal Khashoggi sued Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and other officials Tuesday in a US court, seeking damages for his brutal murder in Istanbul two years ago.

Turkish citizen Hatice Cengiz and the human rights group Khashoggi formed before his death, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), is pursuing Mohammed bin Salman and 28 others for damages over the October 2, 2018 killing of the US-based writer.

Cengiz claims personal injury and financial losses over Khashoggi’s death, while DAWN said its operations and objectives were hampered by the loss of its founder and central figure.

“The ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world,” the suit said.

“The objective of the murder was clear –- to halt Khashoggi’s advocacy in the United States, principally as the executive director of plaintiff DAWN, for democratic reform in the Arab world.”

Khashoggi was killed inside Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate and his body dismembered and disposed of by a team of Saudis allegedly directed by right-hand men of the crown prince.

After global expressions of outrage over the case and pressure from the United States and Turkey, 13 Saudis were tried in Riyadh and sentenced to stiff prison terms.

But two top royal aides, deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court’s media chief Saud al-Qahtani, were exonerated, despite links to the murder.

Both of the aides, those convicted in Saudi Arabia for the murder, and others tied to the plot were named in the lawsuit.

Cengiz and DAWN said they filed the suit in Washington federal court because they saw no chance for justice in Saudi Arabia, known for its opaque courts, and Turkish legal experts said the civil case would not go forward while Ankara pursues a criminal case over the murder.

A prominent critic of the Riyadh regime, Khashoggi has been living near Washington and working in part for the Washington Post when he was killed.

Cengiz said the two had wed under Islamic traditions and were preparing a civil marriage.

The suit alleges that the plot against him involved the Saudi embassy in Washington, which directed him to travel to Istanbul to obtain the documents needed for their marriage.

It also says his murder damaged the operations of DAWN, which is based in Washington.

The defendants were “aware of Khashoggi’s US ties and brutally killed Khashoggi to silence him and prevent him from continuing in the United States his advocacy for democracy in the Arab world,” the suit said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jamal Khashoggi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
khashoggi death, khashoggi family, khashoggi audio, khashoggi news, khashoggi fiancee, khashoggi death video, khashoggi kushner, khashoggi assassination, khashoggi american citizen
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Beheaded France teacher had been target of threats
Beheaded France teacher had been target of threats
71% Muslim voters oppose re-electing Trump
71% Muslim voters oppose re-electing Trump
NASA probe Osiris-Rex 'boops' asteroid Bennu in historic mission
NASA probe Osiris-Rex ‘boops’ asteroid Bennu in historic mission
Man beheaded near Paris, anti-terror investigation underway: prosecutors
Man beheaded near Paris, anti-terror investigation underway: prosecutors
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand's 'COVID election'
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand’s ‘COVID election’
French police target Islamist networks after teacher's beheading
French police target Islamist networks after teacher’s beheading
Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel
Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder
Khashoggi fiancee sues Saudi prince in US over murder
Major quake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves
Major quake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.