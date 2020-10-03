Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Egypt unveils coffins buried 2,500 years ago

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Egypt unveils coffins buried 2,500 years ago

Photo: AFP

Archaeologists in Egypt said Saturday they had found 59 well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins over recent weeks that were buried more than 2,500 years ago.

Opening one of the ornately decorated sarcophagi before assembled media, the team revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours.

The dramatic find was unearthed south of Cairo in the sprawling burial ground of Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“We are very happy about this discovery,” said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Since the find of the first 13 coffins was announced almost three weeks ago, more have been discovered in shafts at depths of up to 12 metres (40 feet).

An unknown number of additional coffins may still lie buried there, the tourism and antiquities minister, Khaled al-Anani, said at the site, near the 4,700-year-old pyramid of Djoser.

“So today is not the end of the discovery, I consider it the beginning of the big discovery,” he said.

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, from about the sixth or seventh century BC, the minister added.

Excavations in Saqqara have in recent years unearthed troves of artefacts as well as mummified snakes, birds, scarab beetles and other animals.

Major discovery

The discovery of the coffins is the first major announcement since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Egypt, which led to the closure of museums and archaeological sites for around three months from late March.

Dozens of statues were also found in the area including a bronze figurine depicting Nefertem, an ancient god of the lotus blossom.

Preliminary studies indicated the sarcophagi likely belonged to priests, senior statesman, and prominent figures in the ancient Egyptian society of the 26th dynasty, Anani said.

All the coffins would be taken to the soon-to-be-opened Grand Egyptian Museum on the Giza plateau, he added.

They would be placed opposite a hall hosting 32 other sealed sarcophagi for priests from the 22nd dynasty, which were found last year in the southern city of Luxor.

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which has been delayed several times, is planned for 2021.

The museum will host thousands of artefacts, spanning multiple eras of Egypt’s history, from the pre-dynastic to the Greco-Roman period.

Egypt hopes a flurry of archaeological finds in recent years and the Grand Egyptian Museum will boost its vital tourism sector, which has suffered multiple shocks since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, most recently the pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Egypt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Egypt unveils coffins buried 2,500 years ago, coffins, egypt coffins, egypt mummies, archeologists in egypt,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Joe Biden's Inshallah to Trump leaves Muslims gleeful
Joe Biden’s Inshallah to Trump leaves Muslims gleeful
US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan demands Armenia stop military action against Azerbaijan
Pakistan demands Armenia stop military action against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing after casualties in heavy fighting
Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing after casualties in heavy fighting
Babri Mosque demolition: LK Advani, 31 others accused acquitted
Babri Mosque demolition: LK Advani, 31 others accused acquitted
High-level Afghan delegation due in Islamabad Monday
High-level Afghan delegation due in Islamabad Monday
Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled
Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim
Trump hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, campaign grounded
Trump hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, campaign grounded
Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91: palace
Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91: palace
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.