Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Oct 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump went into quarantine Thursday night after a potential Covid-19 exposure, and tested positive on Friday.

Trump’s close White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive earlier in the day, and the president and first lady Melania Trump were awaiting the results of their own tests, Trump tweeted. 

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results,” he said on Twitter. “In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

He later confirmed his and Melania’s positive results in a tweet Friday morning.

“You know I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady,” Trump had told Fox News earlier in the evening.

Hicks was on board Air Force One with the president as he traveled to Cleveland, Ohio for the first presidential debate with his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, on Tuesday. 

And she also joined Trump on his trip to a campaign stop in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The president routinely receives tests for Covid-19, though the exact frequency is not clear. 

President Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties “without disruption” while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s physician said Friday.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

A study from Cornell University in the United States said that Trump has been the world’s biggest driver of misinformation during the pandemic.

Evaluating 38 million articles published by English-language, traditional media worldwide between January 1 and May 26 of this year, a team identified 522,472 news articles that reproduced or amplified misinformation related to the pandemic. 

The most popular topic was “miracle cures” that appeared in 295,351 articles. The authors found comments by Trump drove major spikes in that theme.

In India, meanwhile, new research suggested that a small group of super-spreaders was responsible for almost two-thirds of coronavirus cases in the world’s second-most populous nation.

The study, published in the journal Science, found that eight percent of all people carrying the virus were responsible for 60 percent of new infections.

With information from AFP

Coronavirus Donald Trump
 
