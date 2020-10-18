Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

18 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
18 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

Photo: AFP

At least 18 people were killed and more than 40 injured in Thailand on Sunday when a freight train crashed into a bus taking passengers to a religious ceremony, officials said.

The morning collision, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the capital Bangkok, toppled the bus on its side and sheared off part of its roof. 

Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, said provincial hospital director Sombat Chutimanukul.

“Four are in critical condition and eight remain under observation” out of the 23 admitted to her hospital, she told reporters.

State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan confirmed the death toll at the site of the crash to reporters. 

Footage shared by a government department showed the bus edging from the road onto train tracks before a blue cargo train slammed into its side. 

Early photos taken by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the tracks and people’s belongings scattered around the scene.

Rescue workers lifted the injured on stretchers into nearby parked ambulances, and a crane arrived early in the afternoon to lift the vehicle off the tracks so that police could better assess the carnage.

There were some 60 passengers in the chartered bus travelling from neighbouring Samut Prakan province to a temple in Chachoengsao, said province governor Maitree Tritilanond.  

They were planning to offer yellow robes to monks — a traditional ceremony held within a month of the end of Buddhist Lent, he told reporters.

Deadly roads

Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha gave his condolences and instructed authorities to investigate the cause of the crash, a government spokesman said in a statement. 

Such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world’s most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world, according to a 2018 World Health Organization report.

Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

In March 2018, at least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bus carrying people returning from holiday in northeastern Thailand swerved off the road and smashed into a tree.

Travel throughout the kingdom has been thrown into disarray this weekend by a big storm hitting the region, leaving roads in poor conditions and some provinces deluged in shin-high floods.

FaceBook WhatsApp
thailand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
18 dead in Thailand bus-train collision , accident
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India, Central Asia new faces of Islamic State: report
India, Central Asia new faces of Islamic State: report
Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently: report
Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently: report
Trump leaves hospital for White House -- removes mask immediately
Trump leaves hospital for White House — removes mask immediately
Muslims perform umrah in Makkah after seven months
Muslims perform umrah in Makkah after seven months
Kuwait's new crown prince sworn in
Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in
Canada to ban single-use plastics like bags, straws by 2021...
Canada to ban single-use plastics like bags, straws by 2021 end
Pandemic could push 115m into extreme poverty in 2020: WB
Pandemic could push 115m into extreme poverty in 2020: WB
13 charged for plotting to kidnap US governor
13 charged for plotting to kidnap US governor
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Australian study
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Australian study
18 dead in Thailand bus-train collision
18 dead in Thailand bus-train collision
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.