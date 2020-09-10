US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump, long criticized for his divisionary policies and racist statements, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Far-right Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated the US president for his role in the peace deal between the UAE and Israel.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees,” he told Fox News. However, he said he was not a big Trump supporter. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts—not on the way he behaves sometimes.”

Trump has been nominated for the 2021 prize and the winner will be announced in another 13 months.

But Trump’s nomination is nothing more than that—a nomination. It has no bearing on his chances of winning. Being nominated isn’t difficult as all nominations from heads of state or politicians serving at a national level are accepted.

This is trump’s second nomination for the prize and the first was also by Tybring-Gjedde.