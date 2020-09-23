Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah from October 4

Saudi Arabia is planning to gradually resume Umrah from October 4. The pilgrimage was suspended seven months earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kingdom’s interior ministry announced the news on Tuesday. In the first stage, 6,000 residents and citizens within the country will be allowed to perform Umrah every day, the ministry said in a statement.

People from outside Saudi Arabia will be allowed from November 1 when 20,000 pilgrims will perform the pilgrimage every day, according to the statement.

Umrah will be allowed to resume at full capacity once the coronavirus threat has been eliminated.

This year, due to the pandemic, people from outside the Kingdom were not allowed to perform Hajj. Only 10,000 people performed the annual pilgrimage, compared to the two million who usually perform it.