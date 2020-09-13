Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: report

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia will lift all international travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 1, 2021, its interior ministry said Sunday.

The kingdom would allow people to leave and return via land, sea and air routes, the Arab News reported.

The specific date for the lifting of restrictions would be given 30 days before the end of 2020, according to the report.

However, the Saudi health ministry may stipulate preventive measures on travelers and transport service providers at airports, ports and stations.

A plan regarding the performance of Umrah will be announced gradually according to the developments.

The kingdom would partially end its suspension of international flights from Tuesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saudi Arabia, coronavirus, travel restrictions, Umrah
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian village holds crocodile hostage, demand Rs50,000
Indian village holds crocodile hostage, demand Rs50,000
What happened in Afghanistan after 9/11 attacks
What happened in Afghanistan after 9/11 attacks
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Saudi Arabia scraps death sentences over Khashoggi murder, jails 8
Saudi Arabia scraps death sentences over Khashoggi murder, jails 8
Historic peace talks open between Taliban, Afghan government
Historic peace talks open between Taliban, Afghan government
At Afghan peace talks, the hard work begins
At Afghan peace talks, the hard work begins
Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: report
Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.