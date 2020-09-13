Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: report

Saudi Arabia will lift all international travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 1, 2021, its interior ministry said Sunday.

The kingdom would allow people to leave and return via land, sea and air routes, the Arab News reported.

The specific date for the lifting of restrictions would be given 30 days before the end of 2020, according to the report.

However, the Saudi health ministry may stipulate preventive measures on travelers and transport service providers at airports, ports and stations.

A plan regarding the performance of Umrah will be announced gradually according to the developments.

The kingdom would partially end its suspension of international flights from Tuesday.