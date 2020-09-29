Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
HOME > Global

PM Khan, Afghanistan’s Abdullah discuss Afghan peace in Islamabad meeting

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM Khan, Afghanistan’s Abdullah discuss Afghan peace in Islamabad meeting

Photo: Abdullah Abdullah - Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan told Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah that Islamabad would help reconstruct his country and develop its economy, the Radio Pakistan reported Tuesday.

Abdullah, the chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit on Monday. He met PM Khan in Islamabad.

PM Khan reiterated his longstanding position that the Afghan conflict had no military solution and that only a political solution could end the conflict in the neighbouring country.

In a tweet, Abdullah thanked PM Khan for Pakistan’s support for the peace process aimed at securing and stabilizing the region.

The two leaders discussed the “latest developments” in the Afghan peace process, according to Abdullah.

The negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban have been meeting in Qatar since September 12.

The talks between the Kabul administration and the insurgent group are a result of an agreement between the US and Taliban that was signed in February 2020.

