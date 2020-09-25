Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Friday the need for cooperation and multilateralism for making the world a better place. He was addressing the United Nations General Assembly session through a video link.

“We need to have peace and stability,” the premier said. “This is the only body that can help us achieve peace and stability in our neighbourhooods.”

He said this was also time for them to reflect whether, as the united nations, they had been able to realise the promise made to their peoples.

Today, PM Khan said, the foundations of the world order and all the ideals were being “systematically eroded”.

“International agreements are being flouted and set aside, renewed great-power rivalries are leading to a new arms race, conflicts are proliferating and intensifying,” he said.

“Military occupations, illegal annexations are suppressing the right of human beings to self-determination.”

The Pakistan PM pointed to the threats of a nuclear war, climate change and the rise of authoritarian regimes. “We must come together to prevent such a catastrophe,” he said.

“The driving force in international relations must be cooperation….. and not confrontation and force,” PM Khan suggested the world.

“And we all must emphatically reaffirm our support for multilateralism.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan un
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Khan UNGA address, Pakistan, Imran Khan, UN
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet the teacher who is France's most tattooed man
Meet the teacher who is France’s most tattooed man
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes: ministry
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes: ministry
Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah from October 4
Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah from October 4
Rescuers find five alive, 30 hours after India building collapse
Rescuers find five alive, 30 hours after India building collapse
Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address
Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies
Ten dead, 25 feared trapped in India building collapse
Ten dead, 25 feared trapped in India building collapse
US envoy wants dialogue with Iran on Afghanistan
US envoy wants dialogue with Iran on Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.