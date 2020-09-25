Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Friday the need for cooperation and multilateralism for making the world a better place. He was addressing the United Nations General Assembly session through a video link.

“We need to have peace and stability,” the premier said. “This is the only body that can help us achieve peace and stability in our neighbourhooods.”

He said this was also time for them to reflect whether, as the united nations, they had been able to realise the promise made to their peoples.

Today, PM Khan said, the foundations of the world order and all the ideals were being “systematically eroded”.

“International agreements are being flouted and set aside, renewed great-power rivalries are leading to a new arms race, conflicts are proliferating and intensifying,” he said.

“Military occupations, illegal annexations are suppressing the right of human beings to self-determination.”

The Pakistan PM pointed to the threats of a nuclear war, climate change and the rise of authoritarian regimes. “We must come together to prevent such a catastrophe,” he said.

“The driving force in international relations must be cooperation….. and not confrontation and force,” PM Khan suggested the world.

“And we all must emphatically reaffirm our support for multilateralism.”