Pakistan demands Armenia stop military action against Azerbaijan

Pakistan demanded on Sunday Armenia stop its military action against Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pakistan is deeply concerned on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, its Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate,” it said.

“This could compromise peace and security of the entire region.”

Islamabad said it stands with Azerbaijan and supports its right to self-defence. “We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions.”

Related: Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing after casualties in heavy fighting

Baku and Yerevan put themselves on a war footing after heavy fighting erupted Sunday between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists, claiming military and civilian casualties on both sides, including at least one child.

The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia which have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over the Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.

A major confrontation between the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbours would draw in big regional players Moscow and Ankara.

Russia, France, Germany and the EU swiftly urged an “immediate ceasefire,” while Pope Francis prayed for peace.

The Armenian defence ministry spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said intense fighting continued along the Karabakh frontline Sunday afternoon.

Azerbaijan said it had captured seven of its Armenian-controlled villages, a claim Yerevan denied.