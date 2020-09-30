Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
HOME > Global

Joe Biden’s Inshallah to Trump leaves Muslims gleeful

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Biden’s Inshallah to Trump leaves Muslims gleeful

Photo: AFP

Muslims across the US were gleeful when former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden said Inshallah, which means God willing, in a dig to President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

This happened when Biden interrupted Trump while he was talking about paying his taxes. Trump said that he will release his tax returns soon.

When the moderator of the debate pressed the president to say when he will release his taxes, Biden interjected with, “When? Inshallah?” The vice president then proceeded to laugh at his own joke.

Inshallah is a commonly used phrase by Muslims which hopes that something anticipated will happen. Biden, however, used it in a sarcastic way, something often done by Muslims.

Following this, a video of the debate started getting viral on social media after which people came up with new name suggestions for Biden. Some favourites were Joe Hussein O’Biden, Joe ibn Biden and Yusuf Biden.

People are, however, also confused and doubtful that Biden actually said the phrase. Some think he said “when it’s the law”, while others believe it was “when, in July?”.

What do you think? Did he actually say Inshallah?

The first presidential debate was held on September 29. President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden came face to face to tell America to vote for them ahead of elections on November 3.

Donald Trump Joe Biden
 
