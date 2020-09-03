Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav again refuses to appeal death sentence

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has once again refused to file a review petition against the death sentence awarded to him for his involvement in espionage and subversive activities in Pakistan, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan informed the Islamabad High Court Thursday.

Jadhav — a serving Indian Navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research & Analysis Wing — was arrested in Balochistan on charges of espionage in March 2016. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court a year later.

In July 2019, the International Court of Justice had ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav and review his death sentence. Pakistan enacted on May 20 the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 which allows review petitions within a certain period of time. The petitions could be filed to the Islamabad High Court.

This is the third time that Jadhav has turned down our offer, the attorney general informed the IHC Thursday. New Delhi didn’t respond to Pakistan’s offer either, he added.

However, the court decided to give another chance to New Delhi to file the review petition, according to Khan. Islamabad would again inform India about the court’s decision.

The only option left for New Delhi is to pursue the case in Pakistan, the attorney general said. There is no point in going to the ICJ now, he added.