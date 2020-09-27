Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

High-level Afghan delegation due in Islamabad Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
High-level Afghan delegation due in Islamabad Monday

Abdullah Abdullah (L), Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, speaks the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha on September 12, 2020. Photo: AFP

A delegation of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation will arrive in Islamabad on a three-day visit Monday, according to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

The delegation will be led by council head Abdullah Abdullah, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. This would be Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the council head.

The delegation will hold key meetings, including with the president, prime minister, foreign minister and other high-ranking Pakistani officials.

The two sides are expected to discuss the Afghan peace process and Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an opinion piece for the Washington Times that they had arrived at a rare moment of hope for Afghanistan and the region.

He said the path they had travelled to get here wasn’t easy but they were able to press on thanks to the courage and flexibility that were on display from all sides.

PM Khan said the negotiations are likely to be even more difficult, requiring patience and compromise from all sides.

But, he said, the world would do well to remember that a bloodless deadlock on the negotiating table is infinitely better than a bloody stalemate on the battlefield.

Nineteen years since the US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban, Afghanistan’s war still kills dozens of people daily and the country’s economy has been devastated, pushing millions into poverty.

The Taliban want to reshape Afghanistan as an Islamic “emirate”, while the adminstration of President Ashraf Ghani wants to maintain the Western-backed status quo of a constitutional republic that has enshrined many rights, including greater freedoms for women.

A comprehensive peace deal could take years, and will depend on the willingness of both sides to tailor their competing visions for Afghanistan and the extent to which they can agree to share power.

Pakistan has also warned the international community against the role of spoilers poised to impair the hard-earned process for peace in Afghanistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, Islamabad, Afghan peace process, Taliban, US
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address
Pakistan PM Imran Khan stresses cooperation, multilateralism in UNGA address
Meet the teacher who is France's most tattooed man
Meet the teacher who is France’s most tattooed man
Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah from October 4
Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah from October 4
Rescuers find five alive, 30 hours after India building collapse
Rescuers find five alive, 30 hours after India building collapse
Cadets among 22 dead in 'shock' Ukraine military plane crash
Cadets among 22 dead in ‘shock’ Ukraine military plane crash
Ten dead, 25 feared trapped in India building collapse
Ten dead, 25 feared trapped in India building collapse
US envoy wants dialogue with Iran on Afghanistan
US envoy wants dialogue with Iran on Afghanistan
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
High-level Afghan delegation due in Islamabad Monday
High-level Afghan delegation due in Islamabad Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.