Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

China resuming flights from Pakistan, other countries September 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
China resuming flights from Pakistan, other countries September 3

An Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane is seen (back C) as a China Southern Airlines Boeing 787 (top) lands at Beijing Capital Airport on March 11, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

China is poised to resume direct international flights to Beijing from several countries with low rates of the deadly coronavirus, aviation authorities said Wednesday, after a freeze of more than five months.

The new rules will apply from Thursday to flights from Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Canada — all with low numbers of imported cases of the virus which has hammered global travel.

But travellers would be subject to centralised quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and have to take two Covid-19 tests, a Beijing city official told reporters.

“Starting September 3, international passenger flights to Beijing, which previously had their entry points diverted, will gradually resume,” said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a statement, without specifying if passengers would have to be nationals of the eight countries.

The easing begins “as epidemic prevention and control becomes normalised”, it said, but stressed a “circuit breaker” would remain and departures from countries where imported cases rose over three could see flights diverted again.

Since late March, Beijing-bound international flights have been diverted to other Chinese cities where passengers are screened for coronavirus before being allowed to travel on to Beijing, the political heart of the country. They are then sent to quarantine facilities.

As of Tuesday, the CAAC said 511 international flights had undergone diversion.

Life in Beijing has largely returned to normal, although temperature tests remain common while entering buildings and some places require people to scan a QR code logging their visit on a ubiquitous health app.

The easing in flight rules comes as the rate of infection slowed to eight reported cases on Wednesday in China — where the first cases of Covid-19 surfaced.

But China remains wary of the risk of an influx of cases from other countries. Most foreigners are still not allowed entry into the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
China flights Pakistan, Pakistan China flights, China Pakistan travel
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Riots in Sweden after far-right activists burn Holy Quran
Riots in Sweden after far-right activists burn Holy Quran
Three killed in gas explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai
Three killed in gas explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai
India sets world's highest single-day coronavirus rise with 78,761 cases
India sets world’s highest single-day coronavirus rise with 78,761 cases
Crushed by virus, jobless Afghans turn to opium for cash
Crushed by virus, jobless Afghans turn to opium for cash
Another black man shot and killed by US police
Another black man shot and killed by US police
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passes away
India, China on the brink of another conflict over Ladakh
India, China on the brink of another conflict over Ladakh
Pakistan PM, Afghanistan's Abdullah discuss peace talks with Taliban
Pakistan PM, Afghanistan’s Abdullah discuss peace talks with Taliban
Insect repellent chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study
Insect repellent chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.