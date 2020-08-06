Fire breaks out at market in UAE’s Ajman

A major fire broke out at a market in the UAE’s Ajman on Wednesday evening.

No one was injured in the fire but pictures and the videos of the blaze went viral on social media.

A Day After The Explosion In #Beirut

Huge Fire Breaks Out In #Ajman Market Of UAE 🇦🇪

Ya Allah Reham 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/xeOQT3M4ug — BLACKIAA (@FaizyyyyyX) August 5, 2020

Yesterday the explosion in Beirut and today in UAE a huge fire broke out in a market located in the city of #Ajman. Pray for the safety of everyone there. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/42WJLsGLzN — سعدیہ مغل (@_ApkiBehn) August 5, 2020

The fire broke out in Ajman’s new industrial area at around 6:30pm UAE time, according to Gulf News. The blaze was controlled by the civil defence teams from Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

On social media, people drew comparisons between the blaze and the massive blast in Beirut on Tuesday that killed over 100 people and injured thousands of others.