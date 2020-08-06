Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Global

Fire breaks out at market in UAE’s Ajman

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

A major fire broke out at a market in the UAE’s Ajman on Wednesday evening.

No one was injured in the fire but pictures and the videos of the blaze went viral on social media.

The fire broke out in Ajman’s new industrial area at around 6:30pm UAE time, according to Gulf News. The blaze was controlled by the civil defence teams from Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

On social media, people drew comparisons between the blaze and the massive blast in Beirut on Tuesday that killed over 100 people and injured thousands of others.

