Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Two explosions rocks Beirut, dozens wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Two explosions rocks Beirut, dozens wounded

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Two huge explosions rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known.

A security source confirmed that two explosions shook the port area of the city, Lebanon’s largest urban area, leaving dozens wounded.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire shopfronts destroyed, windows shattered and many cars wrecked.

Injured people were walking in the street, while outside the Clemenceau Medical Centre, dozens of wounded people, many covered in blood, were rushing to be admitted to the centre including children.

Destroyed cars had been abandoned in the street with their airbags inflated.

A huge cloud of black smoke was engulfing the entire port area, the AFP correspondent said.

The loud blasts in Beirut’s port area were felt across the city and beyond and some districts lost electricity.

“Buildings are shaking,” tweeted one resident, while another wrote: “An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away.”

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

The explosions came at a time when Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, which has left nearly half of the population in poverty.

Lebanon’s economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local currency plummeting against the dollar, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Beirut, Lebanon, Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant
UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant
Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning
Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning
Over 80 killed by bootleg alcohol in Indian state
Over 80 killed by bootleg alcohol in Indian state
UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19
UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19
Trump says will ban TikTok in US
Trump says will ban TikTok in US
Coronavirus measures, slashed numbers make for safest ever Hajj
Coronavirus measures, slashed numbers make for safest ever Hajj
Half of Mumbai's shanty town residents have had coronavirus: study
Half of Mumbai’s shanty town residents have had coronavirus: study
20 killed in Afghan prison raid claimed by Islamic State
20 killed in Afghan prison raid claimed by Islamic State
Pakistan PM unveils new political map of the country
Pakistan PM unveils new political map of the country
Two explosions rocks Beirut, dozens wounded
Two explosions rocks Beirut, dozens wounded
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.