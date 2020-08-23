Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: report

File photo: AFP

Donald Trump’s older sister described the US president as cruel and a liar whose lack of principles meant he could not be trusted, according to secretly made recordings published Saturday.

It was the latest unflattering insider account to target the president, only instead of a jilted aide or business associate, it was from one of his closest relatives.

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centers.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” she said in recordings obtained by the Washington Post. “He has no principles. None.”

“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.”

The recordings were secretly made by the president’s niece Mary Trump, who published last month a bombshell memoir of the “toxic family” that produced him.

The president’s younger brother Robert, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication — arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

Some 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir’s release, with the White House calling it a “book of falsehoods”.

At one point in the recordings, Barry said to her niece: “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

The recordings also shed light on the source of an embarrassing claim in the memoir that the president paid someone to take a college entrance exam for him.

“He got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams,” Barry said, adding she even remembered the man’s name.

In response, the White House released a statement to US media from Trump that said: “Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people.

“Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”

FaceBook WhatsApp
AMERICA Donald Trump
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Donald Trum
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan can’t accept Israel: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan can’t accept Israel: PM Imran Khan
Jared Kushner urges Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel
Jared Kushner urges Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel
Israel bombs Gaza for seventh consecutive night
Israel bombs Gaza for seventh consecutive night
WHO hopes end to pandemic in 'less than two years'
WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’
Hezbollah member found guilty of Lebanon ex-PM's 2005 murder
Hezbollah member found guilty of Lebanon ex-PM’s 2005 murder
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black female vice-president nominee
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black female vice-president nominee
India coronavirus deaths hit 50,000
India coronavirus deaths hit 50,000
Trump's sister calls him 'cruel', 'liar' on secret recordings: report
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.