Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

TikTok confirms suing over ban ordered by Trump

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
TikTok confirms suing over ban ordered by Trump

Photo: AFP FILE

Video app TikTok said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit challenging the US government’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.

As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance — effectively setting a deadline for a sale of the app to a US company.

“Today we are filing a complaint in federal court challenging the Administration’s efforts to ban TikTok in the US,” the company said in a blog post.

TikTok argued in the lawsuit that Trump’s order was a misuse of International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform — on which users share often playful video snippets — is not “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

The executive order “has the potential to strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action,” the suit contended.

“We believe the Administration ignored our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves,” TikTok said.

TikTok’s kaleidoscopic feeds of short clips feature everything from dance routines and hair-dye tutorials to jokes about daily life and politics. The app has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world.

Trump claims TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

The company has said it has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, and Beijing has blasted Trump’s crackdown as political.

The US measures come ahead of November 3 elections in which Trump, behind his rival Joe Biden in the polls, is campaigning hard on an increasingly strident anti-Beijing message.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Donald Trump TikTok US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
TikTok, Donald Trump, US, TikTok download, TikTok lite, TikTok video,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan can’t accept Israel: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan can’t accept Israel: PM Imran Khan
Jared Kushner urges Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel
Jared Kushner urges Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel
Israel bombs Gaza for seventh consecutive night
Israel bombs Gaza for seventh consecutive night
Brazilian president lifts up dwarf, mistaking him for a child
Brazilian president lifts up dwarf, mistaking him for a child
WHO hopes end to pandemic in 'less than two years'
WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’
Trump's sister calls him 'cruel', 'liar' on secret recordings: report
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: report
Hezbollah member found guilty of Lebanon ex-PM's 2005 murder
Hezbollah member found guilty of Lebanon ex-PM’s 2005 murder
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black female vice-president nominee
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black female vice-president nominee
Syria blacks out after suspected pipeline attack
Syria blacks out after suspected pipeline attack
At least 70 feared trapped in India building collapse: police
At least 70 feared trapped in India building collapse: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.