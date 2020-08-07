Former Saudi official accuses Mohammed bin Salman of assassination attempt

A former Saudi intelligence official has filed a lawsuit in the US, claiming that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, sent Canada a team to kill him.

According to the Financial Times, Saad Aljabri, a former top intelligence official and adviser to deposed Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, said in the lawsuit that MbS sent a “tiger squad” to assassinate him in Canada.

The lawsuit claimed that the authorities in Canada had thwarted the attempt on his life in October 2018. The attempt was made less than two weeks after veteran journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey.

According to the report, Aljabri included “threatening” WhatsApp messages in his lawsuit which claimed the Saudi crown prince had ordered him to return to the kingdom in 2017. The message, according to Aljabri, said MbS will “use all available means” and “take measures that would be harmful to you”.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have not commented on the lawsuit.