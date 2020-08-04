Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Global

Pakistan PM unveils new political map of the country

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Pakistan PM unveils new political map of the country

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled on Tuesday the new political map of the country that negates India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The new map represents Pakistan’s principled stance on and the aspirations of its people regarding Kashmir, PM Khan said in a televised address.

The prime minister said the map is fully backed by the entire political leadership of the country. It will be used in the curriculum henceforth, he added.

PM Khan reiterated that the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions is the only solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan will continue its political and diplomatic efforts for the resolution of the longstanding dispute, he vowed. He hoped that the country would achieve this goal one day.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan territory and claim it in full.

Explaining main features of the new map, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the map clearly shows Kashmir as a disputed territory.

The dispute is required to be resolved under the UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the minister. He said the map completely rejects India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

“It has been declared that Siachen is a part of Pakistan and we challenge India’s position on it,” Qureshi said. Similarly, he said, India’s claim about Sir Creek has been rejected in the map.

The map also shows erstwhile FATA as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the minister.

It has given a message that the Pakistani nation will keep supporting Kashmiris in securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

