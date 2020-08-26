Pakistan PM, Afghanistan’s Abdullah discuss peace talks with Taliban

Pakistan is looking forward to the beginning of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government “at the earliest,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah Wednesday.



PM Khan said this during a telephonic conversation with Dr Abdullah, according to the Radio Pakistan. The premier told the Afghan official that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a “negotiated political settlement is the only way forward”.

“The prime minister invited Dr Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest to share perspective on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries,” the state-run new website reported.

In a tweet, Dr Abdullah said he appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan. He thanked PM Khan for his invitation to visit Pakistan.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders was held a day after a delegation of the Afghan Taliban met Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, in Islamabad.

The foreign minister had told the delegation that the stakeholders in Afghanistan must seize the opportunity to “secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political solution” in Afghanistan, according to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had thanked the Pakistani government and the people of Pakistan for their “consistent support” to the people of Afghanistan.

Talks between Taliban, Afghan government

The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are part of a peace agreement signed between the US and the insurgent group in February this year. Under the agreement, the US will pull out its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

The negotiations were to be held after the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters under the agreement between the insurgent group and the US. However, Kabul has released around 4,000 Taliban prisoners and there is a deadlock on the release of the remaining ‘hardcore’ militants.

Till now, the Afghan government and the Taliban have not set a date for the talks but the group’s chief negotiator Sher Abbas Stanekzai told Arab News that his leader has formed a 20-member team for talks with President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The report quoted Stanekzai as saying that the negotiation team has been given the decision-making power and it would take the peace process forward.

The Taliban chief negotiator, however, said that they would not talk with the Afghan authorities until they release Taliban prisoners.

“Every prisoner is a hero,” the Arab News quoted him as saying.