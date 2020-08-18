Pakistan can’t accept Israel: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan cannot recognize Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their due rights.

“Our stance is very clear…it was cleared by Quaid-e-Azam in 1948 that we can’t accept Israel until Palestinians are given their rights,” PM Khan said in an interview with Dunya News.

The statement comes days after the UAE and Israel normalised their relations. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has also urged Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel.

“It would be very good for Saudi business, it would very good for Saudi’s defence, and, quite frankly, I think it would also help the Palestinian people,” Kushner was quoted as saying by AFP.

‘Jahangir Tareen hasn’t been declared guilty’

PM Khan said he regretted seeing the name of Jahangir Tareen in the sugar inquiry commission report.

“In my last eight years of struggle, Jahangir Tareen was the one who really worked hard,” PM Khan told anchorperson Kamran Khan. “I have regrets.”

The premier said that Tareen was very close to him. “I had friendship with a few political people and Jahangir Tareen was one of them.”

He, however, said that Tareen has been not declared guilty.

Tareen, one of the closest people to PM Khan in the ruling PTI, has been sidelined after his name appeared in the sugar inquiry commission report.

The inquiry commission made startling revelations in April about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

Tareen was among the ones accused of benefitting the most from the crisis. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

PM Khan believes that “cartels” are behind the increase in sugar price. “There are cartels sitting in the country that artificially increase prices.”

He said the association of sugar mills even threatened FIA Director Wajid Zia and asked him to stop the inquiry.

“I will fight the mafia because the country can’t progress in the presence of mafias,” he said.

Karachi and economic growth

The premier said that Karachi should have a “metropolitan system” and it should have its own money collection system.

“Karachi is Pakistan’s economic engine, it drives Pakistan’s economic growth,” he said.

PM Khan said he intends to introduce a new local government system in Sindh and he had already gone to the Supreme Court to challenge the existing system.

The premier held ethnic politics and MQM founder Altaf Hussain responsible for the city’s current situation.

Relationship with the opposition

PM Khan said he would comfortably complete his five-year term if he agrees to give the opposition parties another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

“The aim of their leaders is to blackmail me,” he alleged. “They want me to either give them NRO or my government will be destabilized.”

There would be no future of the country, if corrupt individuals were not held accountable, he added.

‘Punjab CM Usman Buzdar isn’t media-savvy’

Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s performance, PM Khan said Buzdar became the chief minister for the first time and he was learning.

“He is not media-savvy,” PM Khan said, referring to CM Buzdar. He termed the NAB investigation against Buzdar a surprise as he had already asked the Intelligence Bureau to look into the allegations against the Punjab CM and there was no evidence against him.

Punjab is “rapidly progressing” under CM Buzdar, he added.