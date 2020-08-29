Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Intra-Afghan talks in a week after prisoners’ release: Taliban

Posted: Aug 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Intra-Afghan talks in a week after prisoners’ release: Taliban

Photo: AFP FILE

The Afghan Taliban said on Sunday that they were ready to hold talks with the Afghan government “in a week” after the release of all the remaining inmates.

“If they release our remaining prisoners, we are ready to start intra-Afghan negotiations,” Suhail Shaheen, the group’s political spokesperson in Doha, told SAMAA Digital.

“In a week after the release [of prisoners],” he said, when asked about a possible date of talks with the Kabul administration.

The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are part of a peace agreement signed between the US and the insurgent group in February this year. Under the agreement, the US will pull out its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

The negotiations were to be held after the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters under the agreement between the insurgent group and the US. However, Kabul has released over 4,500 Taliban prisoners and there is a deadlock on the release of the remaining ‘hardcore’ militants.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, said a few days ago that his team was ready to hold the intra-Afghan talks.

On the same day, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar told an online forum in Washington that his government was expecting a breakthrough next week as they are going to settle the dispute over exchange of prisoners with the Taliban.

