Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Insect repellent chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Insect repellent chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study

A chemical used in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a preliminary study by Britain’s defence laboratory published on Wednesday.

Scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) found that Citriodiol, the active ingredient in repellents such as Mosi-guard, had anti-viral properties if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface.

“Mixing a virus suspension with Mosi-guard spray or selected constituent components resulted in a reduction in SARS-CoV-2,” said the study.

At a high concentration, “Mosi-guard gave a significant decrease… resulting in no recoverable virus,” it added.

Citriodiol is made from oil in the leaves and twigs of the eucalyptus citriodora tree, which is found in Asia, South America and Africa, and is already known to kill other types of coronavirus.

The work has not been externally peer-reviewed, with the Ministry of Defence saying it was intended to act “as the foundation for other scientific bodies who are researching the virus and possible solutions”.

“DSTL is hopeful that the findings in this research can be used as a springboard for other organizations to expand and develop the research, as well as to confirm the findings in this publication,” it said.

Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in May said the country’s armed forces were being given the insect repellent to offer potential protection against the coronavirus.

He said a Citriodiol-based spray had been given to personnel after the Surgeon General advised it would “do no harm” and should be used as a precautionary “additional layer of protection” against exposure to the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus UK
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Insect repellent coronavirus, coronavirus uk vaccine, coronavirus uk latest, coronavirus uk news
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Brazilian president lifts up dwarf, mistaking him for a child
Brazilian president lifts up dwarf, mistaking him for a child
WHO hopes end to pandemic in 'less than two years'
WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’
TikTok confirms suing over ban ordered by Trump
TikTok confirms suing over ban ordered by Trump
Trump's sister calls him 'cruel', 'liar' on secret recordings: report
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: report
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black female vice-president nominee
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black female vice-president nominee
Syria blacks out after suspected pipeline attack
Syria blacks out after suspected pipeline attack
At least 70 feared trapped in India building collapse: police
At least 70 feared trapped in India building collapse: police
Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan
Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan
Pakistan PM, Afghanistan's Abdullah discuss peace talks with Taliban
Pakistan PM, Afghanistan’s Abdullah discuss peace talks with Taliban
Insect repellent chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study
Insect repellent chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.