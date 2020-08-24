Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Brazilian president lifts up dwarf, mistaking him for a child

Posted: Aug 24, 2020
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had social media users in stitches after he mistook a dwarf for a child and lifted him on his shoulders.

Bolsonaro was apparently unable to differentiate because the dwarf was wearing a mask. The incident occurred during his visit on Thursday to Aracaju.

As he picked up the man, a woman in the background can be heard asking: “Is that a child?”

Social media users then began poking fun at the president, who has been in the headlines lately for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil’s president threatens to punch journalist

On Monday, Bolsonaro faced criticism once again after he threatened to punch a journalist.

“I want to punch you in the face, OK?” the president said. He was responding to a reporter’s question about bank deposits made in the account of his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, by Fabricio Queiroz, a former aide to one of his sons.

The Brazilian media had earlier reported that Queiroz deposited 72,000 Reais in the first lady’s account between 2011 and 2018.

