Brazilian president lifts up dwarf, mistaking him for a child

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had social media users in stitches after he mistook a dwarf for a child and lifted him on his shoulders.

Bolsonaro was apparently unable to differentiate because the dwarf was wearing a mask. The incident occurred during his visit on Thursday to Aracaju.

As he picked up the man, a woman in the background can be heard asking: “Is that a child?”

Social media users then began poking fun at the president, who has been in the headlines lately for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

I can’t believe this isn’t a comedy sketch

Brazilian President Bolsonaro picked up a dwarf thinking it was a child..#Brazil pic.twitter.com/G0bQHLpeVA — CNW (@ConflictsW) August 19, 2020

ROFL 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hrfLRF6Rxc — 🇦🇺 @Emma Down Under 🇬🇧 (@emm_downunder) August 23, 2020

Brazil’s president threatens to punch journalist

On Monday, Bolsonaro faced criticism once again after he threatened to punch a journalist.

“I want to punch you in the face, OK?” the president said. He was responding to a reporter’s question about bank deposits made in the account of his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, by Fabricio Queiroz, a former aide to one of his sons.

The Brazilian media had earlier reported that Queiroz deposited 72,000 Reais in the first lady’s account between 2011 and 2018.