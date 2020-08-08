Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Global

CDC wants Americans to stop drinking hand sanitiser

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CDC wants Americans to stop drinking hand sanitiser

Photo: AFP

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans once again to stop swallowing hand sanitiser.

So far, four people have died in the US while several others have complained of impaired vision or seizures after drinking santisier.

The department cautioned that hand sanitisers are useful for cleaning hands during the coronavirus outbreak, but not safe to swallow. “Alcohol-based hand sanitiser products should never be ingested,” the CDC said.

Reports of people consuming sanitisers began to pour in after President Donald Trump suggested injecting them into people to avoid contracting COVID-19. The medical community, however, was quick to lambast the president.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump had said during a White House coronavirus task force briefing in July.

American doctors took to social media to clarify that disinfectants are hazardous and can easily poison the stomach if ingested.

The country is witnessing a second surge in the coronavirus cases. It has reported almost five million infections and 161,000 fatalities so far.

