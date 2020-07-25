Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

US now says no new foreign students for all-online classes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
US now says no new foreign students for all-online classes

Photo: AFP

The United States announced Friday it will not take in any new foreign students seeking online-only study, after rescinding a hotly contested order to expel those already here and preparing for that because of the pandemic.

The policy change was announced in a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

President Donald Trump has made a tough line on immigration a cornerstone of his message and has suspended several kinds of visas for foreigners during the coronavirus crisis. 

The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states. 

And on July 14 the administration reversed course and rescinded the decision.

That measure had been seen as a move by Trump to put pressure on educational institutions that are adopting a cautious approach to reopening amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

Trump is eager for schools at all levels to reopen with in-person classes as a sign of a return to normality as he fights an uphill battle for re-election in November.

He is pushing for this even though the virus is out of control in some states, with the US death toll a world-high of more than 144,000. 

His administration is leaving it largely up to states themselves to figure out how to open schools safely.

There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education.

Many schools depend heavily on the tuition paid by those students.

Most US colleges and universities have not yet announced their plans for the fall semester but Harvard has said all its classes for the 2020-21 academic year will be conducted online, “with rare exceptions.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
USA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
Confusion, fear as Iran says 25 million may have virus
Confusion, fear as Iran says 25 million may have virus
Saudi king, 84, admitted to hospital: royal court
Saudi king, 84, admitted to hospital: royal court
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters who murdered her parents
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters who murdered her parents
Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created coronavirus outbreak
Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created coronavirus outbreak
First prayer held at Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
First prayer held at Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
Global coronavirus death toll passes 600,000
Global coronavirus death toll passes 600,000
Rare yellow turtle found in India
Rare yellow turtle found in India
Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque's dome collapses due to heavy downpour
Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque’s dome collapses due to heavy downpour
First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan
First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.