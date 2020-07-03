Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US marks record 53,069 coronavirus cases in 24 hours: tracker

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US marks record 53,069 coronavirus cases in 24 hours: tracker

Photo: AFP

The US notched more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Thursday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

The Baltimore-based university’s tracker showed 53,069 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 Friday GMT), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the United States to 2,735,339.

The university also recorded a further 649 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,677.

The second consecutive day of a record-high case count came as the United States — the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic — headed into the long July Fourth holiday weekend.

Florida is a key focus of public health experts worried about a surge in southern and western US states and it now has more than 169,000 cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis blamed the rise on “social interactions” among young people gathering at parties, beaches, bars, swimming pools and elsewhere, as well as a more “robust” testing program.

In Texas, where more than 2,500 people have died, Governor Greg Abbott ordered people in counties with 20 or more cases to wear masks, and banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

The move came after the Lone Star State reported 8,000 new cases on Wednesday, the latest in a string of records that has alarmed health authorities, and led to the governor largely halting the reopening program that started in early May.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus USA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash:...
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: state media
Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again
Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again
One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally
One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani 'slaves'
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani ‘slaves’
Trump tweets -- then deletes -- video on 'white power'
Trump tweets — then deletes — video on ‘white power’
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
23 killed in blasts at Afghan market: officials
23 killed in blasts at Afghan market: officials
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths
Coca-Cola to stop social media advertisements for a month
Coca-Cola to stop social media advertisements for a month
China imposes feared Hong Kong security law
China imposes feared Hong Kong security law
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.