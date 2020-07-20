Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31

The Zil Hajj crescent could not be sighted in Saudi Arabia Monday, which means the kingdom will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31, the Gulf News reported.

The Saudi Supreme Court announced on Monday that the first of Zil Hajj will fall on July 22. Hajj will be performed on July 30.

The announcement followed a confirmation by the Saudi moon-sighting committees formed to determine the beginning of the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

In Pakistan, the Ruet-Hilal Committee will meet Tuesday for the moon sighting.