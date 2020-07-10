Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Global

Rare yellow turtle found in India

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rare yellow turtle found in India

Photo: CNN

A farmer in India’s Odisha was working in his fields when he found a yellow turtle and brought it home, the CNN reported Wednesday.

The Association for Biodiversity Conservation executive director, Siddhartha Pati, said this is the first time such a rare kind of Indian flapshell turtle has been seen. It’s usually found in parts of other South Asia.

The turtle is believed to be between one and a half and two years old.

Pati feels that the creature’s color is due to albinism. “It is a congenital disorder and it is characterized by complete or partial absence of tyrosine pigment,” he said.

He added that a genetic mutation might also be at work. The turtle has now been released into the wild.

It is the first time in Odisha and second time in India that an albino turtle was discovered. They are omnivorous and commonly eat small frogs, snails and even some aquatic vegetation.

