Pakistan promises continued support to safeguard Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity

Pakistan will continue all-possible cooperation with Saudi Arabia to safeguard its territorial integrity, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told his Saudi counterpart Sunday.

Qureshi said so during his telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He strongly condemned the recent missile attacks on Saudi defence installations by the Houthi rebels and expressed solidarity with the kingdom.

The two countries agreed to continue their mutual consultation on important regional and bilateral issues, according to the report.

The Pakistani foreign minister apprised Prince Faisal of the effective measures taken by Pakistan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said the smart lockdown policy of his government has not only reduced the virus spread, but it has also significantly brought down the death rate in Pakistan.

The two figures then discussed the forthcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.