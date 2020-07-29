Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Half of Mumbai’s shanty town residents have had coronavirus: study

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Half of Mumbai’s shanty town residents have had coronavirus: study

Photo: AFP

Over half the people living in the slums of Mumbai have had the coronavirus, according to a city-commissioned study released Tuesday that raises fresh doubts about India’s official case numbers.

India is already the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, with nearly 1.5 million cases though experts have previously said the lack of testing could mean the true tally is much higher.

Blood tests on 6,936 randomly selected people conducted by Mumbai’s city authorities found that 57 percent of slum-dwellers and 16 percent of non-slum residents had virus antibodies.

Mumbai, where about 40 percent of the population lives in slums, has reported just over 110,000 infections and more than 6,000 deaths so far.

The western city of 20 million people is home to India’s largest slum Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live.

But deaths in the sprawling slum have not exploded, with local officials saying their aggressive efforts to stem the spread of the virus has been effective.

The survey results suggested asymptomatic infections were “likely to be a high proportion of all infections” and also indicated the virus death rate was likely to be “very low”, the study said.

The Mumbai survey came a week after an antibody study commissioned by the government suggested that almost a quarter of people in the capital New Delhi, home to 20 million people, have had the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan promises continued support to safeguard Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity
Pakistan promises continued support to safeguard Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Confusion, fear as Iran says 25 million may have virus
Confusion, fear as Iran says 25 million may have virus
Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters who murdered her parents
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters who murdered her parents
First prayer held at Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
First prayer held at Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created coronavirus outbreak
Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created coronavirus outbreak
Emirates to cover medical expenses of passengers who contract COVID-19
Emirates to cover medical expenses of passengers who contract COVID-19
UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19
UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19
Rare yellow turtle found in India
Rare yellow turtle found in India
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.