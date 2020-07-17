Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report

India’s Border Security Force arrested a 20-year-old man from Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch area after he attempted to enter Pakistan to meet a girl he met on Facebook, the Hindustan Times reported Friday.

Mohammad Zishan from Maharashtra befriended a Pakistani girl on Facebook and remained in touch with her on WhatsApp, according to the report.

The man told officials that he wanted to go to Pakistan to meet the girl in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Town and used Google Maps for navigation.

He, however, was apprehended about 1.5 kilometers from the border in a dehydrated condition after Maharashtra’s police shared his information with the BSF.