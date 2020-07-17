Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report

Border Security Personnel on guard along India Pakistan border. (AFP photo)

India’s Border Security Force arrested a 20-year-old man from Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch area after he attempted to enter Pakistan to meet a girl he met on Facebook, the Hindustan Times reported Friday.

Mohammad Zishan from Maharashtra befriended a Pakistani girl on Facebook and remained in touch with her on WhatsApp, according to the report.

The man told officials that he wanted to go to Pakistan to meet the girl in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Town and used Google Maps for navigation.

He, however, was apprehended about 1.5 kilometers from the border in a dehydrated condition after Maharashtra’s police shared his information with the BSF.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, India, Facebook, Gujarat, Girl
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India no longer part of Iran’s Chabahar rail project
India no longer part of Iran’s Chabahar rail project
US man, 30, dies from coronavirus after attending 'COVID party'
US man, 30, dies from coronavirus after attending ‘COVID party’
New lockdowns ordered as India coronavirus cases near one million
New lockdowns ordered as India coronavirus cases near one million
Trump wears mask for the first time in public
Trump wears mask for the first time in public
Seven Turkish security personnel killed in reconnaissance plane crash
Seven Turkish security personnel killed in reconnaissance plane crash
British man jailed for trying to steal Magna Carta
British man jailed for trying to steal Magna Carta
Second virus wave in UK could see 120,000 deaths: study
Second virus wave in UK could see 120,000 deaths: study
Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report
Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report
India passes 1 million virus cases as global crisis worsens
India passes 1 million virus cases as global crisis worsens
Russia accused of vaccine hacking as Brazil crosses 2m cases
Russia accused of vaccine hacking as Brazil crosses 2m cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.