Twenty-five years have passed since 8,000 Bosnian people were killed and thousands of others went missing after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, an UN-designated ‘safe area’, on July 10 and 11, 1995 despite the presence of UN peacekeepers.

“I still remember the attack from 25 years ago,” said PM Imran Khan in a video message on Saturday as the world remembered the victims of the genocide.

“I never understood how such a thing was allowed by the world community. The world must never allow such things to happen again,” he said. Eight thousand Indian troops have besieged eight million in Indian-administered Kashmir. We can’t allow what happened in Bosnia to happen in Kashmir, he added.

The Srebrenica genocide was the worst atrocity crime on European soil since the Second World War, said UN Secretay General Antonio Guterres in a video message.

“Twenty-five years later, we pay tribute to the thousands brutally murdered — and pledge to never forget them. And we reaffirm our solidarity with the survivors,” he remarked.

A quarter-century ago, the United Nations and the international community failed the people of Srebrenica. As former Secretary-General Kofi Annan said, this failure will “haunt our history forever”. Confronting that past is a vital step towards rebuilding trust, he added.