Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Greta Thunberg donates million-euro rights prize to green groups

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Greta Thunberg donates million-euro rights prize to green groups

Photo: AFP

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was on Monday awarded a Portuguese rights award and promptly pledged the million-euro prize to groups working to protect the environment and halt climate change.

“That is more money than I can begin to imagine, but all the prize money will be donated, through my foundation, to different organisations and projects who are working to help people on the front line, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis,” the Swedish teen said in a video posted online.

She was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity for the way she “has been able to mobilise younger generations for the cause of climate change and her tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists”, Jorge Sampaio, chair of the prize jury, said earlier.

The first 100,000 euros of the prize money will go to the “SOS Amazonia” campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the Amazon.

Another 100,000 euros will go to the Stop Ecocide Foundation “to support their work to make ecocide an international crime”, Thunberg said on Twitter.

The million euro ($1.1 million) is the largest prize won by the 17-year-old environmental campaigner who has also won Amnesty International’s top human rights prize and the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, often presented as an alternative Nobel.

She said Monday she was “extremely honoured” to receive the annual Gulbenkian prize.

Thunberg and three other young climate activists on Thursday launched an appeal to EU leaders to “face up to the climate emergency”, in an open letter signed by 150 scientists and a host of celebrities.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Greta Thunberg
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India no longer part of Iran’s Chabahar rail project
India no longer part of Iran’s Chabahar rail project
Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report
Indian man arrested while attempting to enter Pakistan illegally: report
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
New lockdowns ordered as India coronavirus cases near one million
New lockdowns ordered as India coronavirus cases near one million
Seven Turkish security personnel killed in reconnaissance plane crash
Seven Turkish security personnel killed in reconnaissance plane crash
Second virus wave in UK could see 120,000 deaths: study
Second virus wave in UK could see 120,000 deaths: study
Saudi king, 84, admitted to hospital: royal court
Saudi king, 84, admitted to hospital: royal court
Global coronavirus death toll passes 600,000
Global coronavirus death toll passes 600,000
India passes 1 million virus cases as global crisis worsens
India passes 1 million virus cases as global crisis worsens
Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque's dome collapses due to heavy downpour
Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque’s dome collapses due to heavy downpour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.