HOME > Global

Global coronavirus death toll passes 600,000

Posted: Jul 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Global coronavirus death toll passes 600,000

Photo: AFP

The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 600,000 lives worldwide, an AFP tally showed Sunday.

A total of 600,523 deaths were recorded globally out of 14,233,355 cases, a count based on official data showed, including 205,065 deaths in Europe — the worst-affected continent.

The virus is spreading rapidly in Latin America — the region with the second-most recorded deaths — where 160,726 people have died.

The United States is the country with the most deaths with 140,103, followed by Brazil (78,772), Britain (45,273), Mexico (38,888) and Italy (35,042).

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has doubled in just over two months, and more than 100,000 new deaths have been registered in the three weeks since June 28.

