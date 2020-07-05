Global coronavirus coronavirus death toll tops 530,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 530,865 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday based on official sources.

More than 11 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 129,676 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 64,265, Britain with 44,198, Italy with 34,854 and Mexico with 30,336 fatalities.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Iran toll record

Iranian health authorities announce 163 new deaths, the country’s highest official one-day toll since the outbreak began in the country in February.

Morocco surge

Morocco reports 698 additional infections, its highest one-day increase, with numerous cases discovered in a fish canning factory in the southern port city of Safi, which is quarantined overnight and its some 300,000 inhabitants are placed under total lockdown.

Sharp rise in India

India adds a record number of cases in a day, closing in on Russia as the world’s third-most infected nation.

The health ministry reports just under 25,000 cases and 613 deaths in 24 hours — the biggest daily spike since the first case was detected in the country late January.

Madagascar locks down again

Madagascar places its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in infections. No traffic will be allowed in or out of the region starting Monday until July 20 and a strict curfew will be imposed on street movement by people.

Revellers without restraint

Britain’s police, following the first day when England’s pubs reopened their doors and pulled the first pints after a three-month hiatus, conclude drunk people cannot socially distance.

“What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance,” says the head of Britain’s police federation John Apter, speaking on London radio.