Emirates to cover medical expenses of passengers who contract COVID-19

Emirates has become the world’s first airline to cover medical expenses and quarantine costs of its passengers if they contract the coronavirus during their trip.

The airline will pay for medical expenses up to €150,000 (over Rs2 billion) and quarantine costs of up to €100 (Rs19,518) for 14 days if passengers are away from home and get infected.

The facility will be available to customers from this month onward till October. It’s valid for 31 days from the moment they set foot on the plane.

This way passengers can continue to have the benefit even if they travel ahead from their Emirates destination.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said that they are the first airline company to offer free global cover for the pandemic. We have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility, he added.