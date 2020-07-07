Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Global

Egypt law allows military officers to run for presidency, parliament

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Egypt law allows military officers to run for presidency, parliament

File photo: AFP

Egypt’s parliament on Monday approved amendments that would allow active or former military personnel to run for the presidency and parliament only with the army’s approval.

The legislative changes come a year after Egyptians overwhelmingly voted in favour of constitutional amendments that potentially allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former army chief, to stay on until 2030.

The amendments are expected to make it almost impossible for military personnel to run in any election, in effect preventing anyone from squaring off against Sisi.

Since it became a modern republic, all but two of Egypt’s presidents have hailed from a military background.

The army is highly visible in Egypt’s public life, with former top brass currently serving as ministers and heading governorates as well.

The nationalist institution boasts a sizeable business portfolio ranging from massive construction projects to producing protective masks.

Sisi led the army’s overthrow of elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against the Islamist leader’s rule.

Sisi won his first term as president in 2014 and was re-elected in March 2018 with more than 97 percent of the vote, after standing virtually unopposed.

The amended law also prohibits officers from divulging information during their service publicly or joining political parties without the Supreme Council of Armed Forces’ permission.

SCAF is a military council comprised of the country’s most senior generals. It ruled Egypt following the toppling of long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

A former chief of staff of the armed forces, Sami Anan, was jailed in January 2018 after contesting the presidential elections against Sisi without the military’s explicit approval.

He was released nearly two years later.

A military court jailed another former soldier in December 2017 for six years for announcing his decision to enter the presidential race as a potential candidate in a video he posted on YouTube.

Army Egypt
 
