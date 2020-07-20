Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque’s dome collapses due to heavy downpour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque’s dome collapses due to heavy downpour

Photo: Twitter

The central dome of Old Delhi’s iconic Mubarak Begum mosque collapsed n Sunday due to heavy rainfall and lighting in the city, according to India Today.

The dome of the mosque was completely destroyed as shown in pictures. The bricks and rubble from the collapsed dome were scattered on the ground while the streets remained inundated.

The mosque was a popular tourist destination due to its unique architecture and rich history. It dates back to the Mughal era and was built in 1823.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday as a part of its monsoon spell. Houses in multiple areas of the city were also damaged.

Mubarak Begum mosque Old Delhi Rain
 
