Delhi: Mubarak Begum mosque’s dome collapses due to heavy downpour

The central dome of Old Delhi’s iconic Mubarak Begum mosque collapsed n Sunday due to heavy rainfall and lighting in the city, according to India Today.

The dome of the mosque was completely destroyed as shown in pictures. The bricks and rubble from the collapsed dome were scattered on the ground while the streets remained inundated.

Tragic news from Old Delhi: the dome of the Masjid Mubarak Begum (aka the Rundi ki Masjid) just collapsed…. pic.twitter.com/AMQ4B0lS1s — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) July 19, 2020

The mosque was a popular tourist destination due to its unique architecture and rich history. It dates back to the Mughal era and was built in 1823.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday as a part of its monsoon spell. Houses in multiple areas of the city were also damaged.