Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning

Photo: AFP

Mass food poisoning in Jordan has sickened at least 700 people and killed a child, all of whom ate cut-price shawarma from a restaurant outside Amman, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The owner of the restaurant selling the popular rotisserie meat and bread snacks in Baqa’a district northwest of the capital was arrested, local media reported.

“A five-year-old boy died of massive poisoning,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that at least 100 people had been hospitalised by Tuesday morning before the number reached 700 by Wednesday morning. 

“Laboratory tests carried out by specialised investigation teams from the General Food and Drug Administration showed bacteria in the meat and poultry.”

A special offer of a shawarma meal for one Jordanian dinar (about $1.4), or about half the usual price, had sparked an influx to the restaurant, said local news sites. 

A heatwave has hit Jordan in recent days, with temperatures in Amman exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit). 

FaceBook WhatsApp
food poisoning jordan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Pakistan promises continued support to safeguard Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity
Pakistan promises continued support to safeguard Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity
Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
Confusion, fear as Iran says 25 million may have virus
Confusion, fear as Iran says 25 million may have virus
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters who murdered her parents
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters who murdered her parents
First prayer held at Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
First prayer held at Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created coronavirus outbreak
Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created coronavirus outbreak
Emirates to cover medical expenses of passengers who contract COVID-19
Emirates to cover medical expenses of passengers who contract COVID-19
UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19
UK pet cat tests positive for COVID-19
Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning
Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.