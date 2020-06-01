Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
World reports almost 9.9 million coronavirus cases, 500,000 deaths

Photo: Online

The world has reported nearly 9.9 million coronavirus cases and almost 500,000 deaths.

The United States has surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, as efforts to reopen the world’s economic powerhouse were dramatically set back by a surge of new infections in states such as Florida.

Infections are also up in some other parts of the world that have reopened, and the public health realities pushed global Pride celebrations largely online Saturday, 50 years after the first march for LGBT rights in New York.

The US leads the world in COVID-19 cases by far, accounting for well over a third of the global total of nearly 9.9 million since the virus emerged late last year in China.

On Saturday alone the US recorded more than 43,000 new cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. US deaths now exceed 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000.

The tension between reopening battered economies — efforts pushed in the US by President Donald Trump — and public health is a source of debate in nearly every country.

In Iran, which has struggled to curb its outbreak even as it gradually lifted restrictions from April, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “something must be done” to prevent coronavirus causing economic issues.

“But in the case of negligence and significant spread of the disease, economic problems will increase, too,” he said.

The EU on Saturday pushed back a decision on a list of “safe countries” from which travellers can visit Europe — a list which could exclude the US.

Meanwhile stars including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson lent support to a European Commission-led drive that raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to support vaccine research and help make it available to poorer countries.

Some of those countries are still far from reaching their peak in infections, authorities say.

In the Middle East, the governor of Bethlehem announced that the Palestinian city would temporarily close due to rising infections.

While in India, densely populated cities have been particularly hard hit. The country set a daily record Saturday with 18,500 new cases and 385 deaths. Total infections are at 509,000, with more than 15,600 deaths.

The disease also continues to rampage through Latin America, with Peru surpassing 9,000 deaths in total on Saturday.

Brazil — the second hardest-hit country in the world after the US — recorded 990 deaths on Saturday, the highest in the world that day, while Mexico recorded the second highest, 719.

The virus has also thrown world sports into turmoil. Pakistan’s cricket board announced Saturday it would leave 10 players off its tour of England on Sunday after they tested positive.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to hold 'limited' Hajj this year
Saudi Arabia to hold ‘limited’ Hajj this year
US visa freeze targets foreign workers
US visa freeze targets foreign workers
Infections ahead of Trump rally, virus rises in Latin America
Infections ahead of Trump rally, virus rises in Latin America
Latin America and Caribbean top 2 million COVID-19 cases
Latin America and Caribbean top 2 million COVID-19 cases
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani 'slaves'
Ocean Viking rescue offers second life for Pakistani ‘slaves’
Taliban killed 291 Afghan security personnel in past week: govt
Taliban killed 291 Afghan security personnel in past week: govt
Bangladesh teen arrested for criticising PM Sheikh Hasina on Facebook
Bangladesh teen arrested for criticising PM Sheikh Hasina on Facebook
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
Sheedis deserve rights no matter how we look: Tanzeela Qambrani
Coca-Cola to stop social media advertisements for a month
Coca-Cola to stop social media advertisements for a month
India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases
India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.