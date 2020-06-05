Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends

Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of a car bomb attack on the National Directorate of Security in Ghazni. File Photo: AFP

The US conducted its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, spokesman Sonny Leggett said on his Twitter account.

“These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire,” he wrote.

“We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold,” he added.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

The Taliban announced a surprise three-day ceasefire with Afghan forces that ended on May 26 to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

There has since been an overall drop in violence across the country, with the Afghan government saying it is ready to start the long-delayed peace talks with the insurgents.

Washington signed a landmark deal with the Taliban in February, in which it pledged to withdraw all US troops in return for security guarantees.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Afghanistan, Taliban, Peace Deal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China threatens to 'counter-attack' US
China threatens to ‘counter-attack’ US
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Taliban still have ties with Al-Qaeda despite peace deal: report
Taliban still have ties with Al-Qaeda despite peace deal: report
Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months
Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months
Monkeys run away with coronavirus samples in India's Meerut
Monkeys run away with coronavirus samples in India’s Meerut
US President Donald Trump cuts ties with WHO
US President Donald Trump cuts ties with WHO
Trump vows military crackdown to end US protests
Trump vows military crackdown to end US protests
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces
New Zealand to provide free sanitary products to schoolgirls
New Zealand to provide free sanitary products to schoolgirls
Romanian PM fined $600 for not following social distancing rules
Romanian PM fined $600 for not following social distancing rules
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.