Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Saudi Arabia contemplates cancelling Hajj for the first time

Posted: Jun 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia contemplates cancelling Hajj for the first time

Photo: AFP

For the first time since it was founded in 1932, Saudi Arabia is contemplating cancellation of the Hajj pilgrimage this year over the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

“The issue has been carefully studied and different scenarios are being considered,” a senior official from Saudi Arabia’s hajj and umrah ministry told the Financial Times. “An official decision will be made within one week.”

The annual ritual is one of the most important and largest religious gatherings. It attracts more than two million Muslims from all over the world.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Saudi government has faced growing pressure to take action. One of the options that the officials are considering is to allow a small number of people.

Another possibility is to cancel the pilgrimage this year. “All options are on the table but the priority is for the health and safety of pilgrims,” the official said.

The kingdom has so far reported a total of 116,021 COVID-19 cases and 857 fatalities. Saudi Arabia halted international passenger flights in March.

On Friday, it reimposed a curfew in Jeddah, where Hajj flights land, after a spike in infections in the city.

