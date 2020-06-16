Pakistan military chiefs huddle at ISI headquarters amid China-India tensions

The chiefs of Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligenc Tuesday, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Air Force Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan and CJCSC General Nadeem Raza were given a “comprehensive” briefing by ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hamid on regional security issues “with special focus” on situation of the Line of Control and India-held Kashmir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The meeting of Pakistan’s top military brass came hours after a clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh. Indian Army suffered “multiple casualties” in a violent stand-off with the Chinese Army, according to reports.

Skirmishes between Pakistani and Indian forces along the heavily militarized Line of Control have also increased since New Delhi unilaterally ended the autonomous status of the India-occupied Kashmir in August 2019.

The two countries have already fought two wars over the disputed valley. In the recent months, several soldiers and civilians have been killed in border clashes between Pakistan and India.

In the latest attack, the ISPR said, the Indian forces targeted civilain population in Baghsar Sector along the LoC and injured a man.