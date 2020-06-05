Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pakistan downs Indian spy quadcopter near LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Pakistan downs Indian spy quadcopter near LoC

Photo: ISPR

The Pakistan Army said Friday that it had shot down another Indian spy quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

The Indian quadcopter had intruded 500 meters inside the Pakistani territory, according to the ISPR. It was the eighth Indian spy drone shot down by Pakistan this year.

The heavily-militarised de-facto border separates Azad Kashmir from India-held Kashmir.

Last week, the Pakistan army had downed a spy quadcopter near the LoC after it had intruded 700 meters into the Pakistani territory in Nekrun Sector.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China threatens to 'counter-attack' US
China threatens to ‘counter-attack’ US
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Taliban still have ties with Al-Qaeda despite peace deal: report
Taliban still have ties with Al-Qaeda despite peace deal: report
Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months
Saudi Arabia to reopen over 90,000 mosques after two months
Monkeys run away with coronavirus samples in India's Meerut
Monkeys run away with coronavirus samples in India’s Meerut
US President Donald Trump cuts ties with WHO
US President Donald Trump cuts ties with WHO
Trump vows military crackdown to end US protests
Trump vows military crackdown to end US protests
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces
US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire...
US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends
New Zealand to provide free sanitary products to schoolgirls
New Zealand to provide free sanitary products to schoolgirls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.