Pakistan downs Indian spy quadcopter near LoC

The Pakistan Army said Friday that it had shot down another Indian spy quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

The Indian quadcopter had intruded 500 meters inside the Pakistani territory, according to the ISPR. It was the eighth Indian spy drone shot down by Pakistan this year.

The heavily-militarised de-facto border separates Azad Kashmir from India-held Kashmir.

Last week, the Pakistan army had downed a spy quadcopter near the LoC after it had intruded 700 meters into the Pakistani territory in Nekrun Sector.