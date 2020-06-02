Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris by Indian forces

Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan is deeply concerned over unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called ‘anti-infiltration’ operations, its Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said India is busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people while the international community is pre-occupied with fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fact that 13 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed in a single day speaks volumes about Indian Government’s continuing crimes against humanity,” the statement read.

“To hide these crimes, the Indian authorities use the oft-repeated, unsubstantiated allegations of ‘training’ and ‘infiltration’ of Kashmiri resistance fighters.”

India must realize that its malicious propaganda carries no credibility with the international community, the Foreign Office said. The RSS-BJP combine stands exposed before the world for its illegal and inhuman actions and extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

Islamabad said that India must realize that neither can its brutalization break the will of the Kashmiri people nor can its anti-Pakistan propaganda divert attention from India’s state-sponsored terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

“The martyrdom of each Kashmiri will further fortify the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom from Indian occupation,” the statement read.

“Kashmiris will never give up their inalienable right to self-determination… and the leadership and people of Pakistan will never flinch in their commitment of full support for the Kashmiris towards that end.”

Pakistan demanded the international community stop India from committing serious crimes against the Kashmiri people and hold it accountable under the international law and relevant human rights conventions.